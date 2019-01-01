Vallourec (OTC:VLOWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vallourec
Vallourec Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOWY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VLOWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOWY) was provided by Kepler Cheuvreux, and Vallourec upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vallourec, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vallourec was filed on July 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vallourec (VLOWY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vallourec (VLOWY) is trading at is $3.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
