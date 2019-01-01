VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$46.3M
Earnings History
VIA optronics Questions & Answers
When is VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) reporting earnings?
VIA optronics (VIAO) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were VIA optronics’s (NYSE:VIAO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $51M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
