Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.24 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
89.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
36.8M
Outstanding
Vitalhub Corp develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions. The company sells into five major geographic regions: Canada, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Western Asia. It derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Vitalhub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitalhub (VHIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitalhub (OTCPK: VHIBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitalhub's (VHIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitalhub.

Q

What is the target price for Vitalhub (VHIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitalhub

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitalhub (VHIBF)?

A

The stock price for Vitalhub (OTCPK: VHIBF) is $2.42723 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:37:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitalhub (VHIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitalhub.

Q

When is Vitalhub (OTCPK:VHIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Vitalhub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitalhub (VHIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitalhub.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitalhub (VHIBF) operate in?

A

Vitalhub is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.