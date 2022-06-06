VitalHub Bags Multi-Year Contract - Read More For Details

VitalHub Corp. VHI VHIBF announced that TREAT has been licensed for an initial six-year contract term, with an option to extend for four additional years, to track the essential medical information needed to effectively treat inmates in provincially-run adult correctional institutions across Ontario.

The six-year contract value comprises recurring license revenue and professional services delivered over six years, totaling ~C$9 million in the initial term.

Once deployed provincially, VitalHub's TREAT Electronic Health Record will provide caregivers with accurate, up-to-date, standardized, and secure health information records.

"The TREAT solution continues to gain momentum as the leading EHR for health and human services providers in Canada. This agreement represents the second provincewide partnership that our team has earned the right to support in Canada and represents another very significant milestone for VitalHub," commented Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing.

Price Action: VHI shares are trading higher by 2.69% at C$3.05 on TSX on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company