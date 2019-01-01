QQQ
Range
0.62 - 0.64
Vol / Avg.
6.7K/18.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
10.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
17.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc operates as a plant-based ready-to-eat food company. It distributes, and sells plant based frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB: VGGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boosh Plant-Based Brands's (VGGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boosh Plant-Based Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF)?

A

The stock price for Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB: VGGIF) is $0.62175 last updated Today at 3:01:35 PM.

Q

Does Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boosh Plant-Based Brands.

Q

When is Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB:VGGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Boosh Plant-Based Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boosh Plant-Based Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Boosh Plant-Based Brands (VGGIF) operate in?

A

Boosh Plant-Based Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.