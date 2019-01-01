ñol

Boosh Plant-Based Brands
(OTCQB:VGGIF)
0.21
0.0017[0.82%]
At close: May 27
0.7303
0.5203[247.76%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low0.19 - 0.21
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 1.75
Open / Close0.2 / 0.21
Float / Outstanding- / 19M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 19K
Mkt Cap4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float-

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Boosh Plant-Based Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$84.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Boosh Plant-Based Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB:VGGIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB:VGGIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Q
What were Boosh Plant-Based Brands’s (OTCQB:VGGIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Boosh Plant-Based Brands

