BOE Varitronix Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in automobile and industrial display products and has monochrome display manufacturing capacity. It manufactures various products in the category of the automobile, industrial, white goods, medical, and other. The company operates in one business segment that is Manufacture and Sale of Liquid Crystal Displays and Related Products. Geographically, the company offers its services to the Europe, America, Korean and other regions. The Europe region generates maximum revenue for the company.