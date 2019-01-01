QQQ
BOE Varitronix Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in automobile and industrial display products and has monochrome display manufacturing capacity. It manufactures various products in the category of the automobile, industrial, white goods, medical, and other. The company operates in one business segment that is Manufacture and Sale of Liquid Crystal Displays and Related Products. Geographically, the company offers its services to the Europe, America, Korean and other regions. The Europe region generates maximum revenue for the company.

BOE Varitronix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BOE Varitronix (VARXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOE Varitronix (OTCPK: VARXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOE Varitronix's (VARXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BOE Varitronix.

Q

What is the target price for BOE Varitronix (VARXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BOE Varitronix

Q

Current Stock Price for BOE Varitronix (VARXF)?

A

The stock price for BOE Varitronix (OTCPK: VARXF) is $1.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOE Varitronix (VARXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOE Varitronix.

Q

When is BOE Varitronix (OTCPK:VARXF) reporting earnings?

A

BOE Varitronix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BOE Varitronix (VARXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOE Varitronix.

Q

What sector and industry does BOE Varitronix (VARXF) operate in?

A

BOE Varitronix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.