ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BOE Varitronix
(OTCPK:VARXF)
1.08
00
At close: Mar 24
0.3378
-0.7422[-68.72%]
After Hours: 7:40AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.56 - 1.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 736.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap795.4M
P/E18.92
50d Avg. Price1.07
Div / Yield0.02/1.77%
Payout Ratio11.16
EPS-
Total Float-

BOE Varitronix (OTC:VARXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BOE Varitronix reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BOE Varitronix using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BOE Varitronix Questions & Answers

Q
When is BOE Varitronix (OTCPK:VARXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BOE Varitronix

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BOE Varitronix (OTCPK:VARXF)?
A

There are no earnings for BOE Varitronix

Q
What were BOE Varitronix’s (OTCPK:VARXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BOE Varitronix

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.