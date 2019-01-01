QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:11AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
VAT Group AG manufactures and sells valves that are used in machines. Its business is organized into three segments Valves, Global Services, and Industry. Its product portfolio includes high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services. It mainly serves semiconductor, display and solar panel manufacturing along with a wide range of industries.

VAT Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VAT Group (VACNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VAT Group's (VACNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VAT Group.

Q

What is the target price for VAT Group (VACNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) was reported by Berenberg on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VACNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VAT Group (VACNY)?

A

The stock price for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) is $33.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VAT Group (VACNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VAT Group.

Q

When is VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) reporting earnings?

A

VAT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VAT Group (VACNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VAT Group.

Q

What sector and industry does VAT Group (VACNY) operate in?

A

VAT Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.