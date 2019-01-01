|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VAT Group.
The latest price target for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) was reported by Berenberg on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VACNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) is $33.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for VAT Group.
VAT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VAT Group.
VAT Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.