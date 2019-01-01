VAT Group (OTC:VACNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VAT Group
VAT Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) was reported by Berenberg on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VACNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VAT Group (OTCPK: VACNY) was provided by Berenberg, and VAT Group downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VAT Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VAT Group was filed on August 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VAT Group (VACNY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price VAT Group (VACNY) is trading at is $29.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.