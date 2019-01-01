Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vaccitech
Vaccitech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting VACC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 341.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ: VACC) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Vaccitech maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vaccitech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vaccitech was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vaccitech (VACC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $19.00. The current price Vaccitech (VACC) is trading at is $4.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
