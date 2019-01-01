QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ultimate Sports Inc sells snowmobile parts and accessories from its facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ultimate Sports Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultimate Sports (USPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultimate Sports (OTCEM: USPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ultimate Sports's (USPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ultimate Sports.

Q

What is the target price for Ultimate Sports (USPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ultimate Sports

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultimate Sports (USPS)?

A

The stock price for Ultimate Sports (OTCEM: USPS) is $0.004 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 18:25:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ultimate Sports (USPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultimate Sports.

Q

When is Ultimate Sports (OTCEM:USPS) reporting earnings?

A

Ultimate Sports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ultimate Sports (USPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultimate Sports.

Q

What sector and industry does Ultimate Sports (USPS) operate in?

A

Ultimate Sports is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.