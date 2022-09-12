ñol

Cannabis Company Sannabis Partners With Occupational Health Services Provider In Colombia

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Cannabis Company Sannabis Partners With Occupational Health Services Provider In Colombia

Sannabis S.A.S., a licensed Colombian cannabis company being acquired by Ultimate Sports, Inc. USPS, a men’s health services provider in the U.S., entered into an agreement with Human Fine, an established IPS (institutional service provider) in Colombia. Human Fine provides occupational health services to over a dozen major corporations with hundreds of employees in Colombia and is expanding.

Human Fine will prescribe Sannabis’ CBD Magistral Formula at their Health Clinics and hospitals where they meet the occupational health needs for thousands of employees of their client companies. They also have an agreement with hotels that can act as hospitals to bring in patients from abroad.

Sannabis is one of a few companies in Colombia with a Magistral Formula for a cannabis medicine that can be prescribed by physicians and Health Clinics. This formula was developed for Sannabis by Clever Leaves CLVR CLVRW, and is fabricated by LABFARVE.

“We’re very excited to enter the next chapter of cannabis legalization in Colombia and are proud The Sannabis Wellness Center will be the model to be used for other centers dispensing medical and adult use cannabis responsibly throughout Colombia,” stated Juan Pablo Guzmán and John Campo, co-founders of Sannabis.

Sannabis, and affiliated companies, hold all four cannabis licenses: Seed use, THC-cultivation, Non-THC (hemp)-cultivation, and fabrication/export.

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will acquire Sannabis S.A.S. and initiate a name change at closing, becoming the only Colombian controlled cannabis company trading in the U.S.

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will continue developing their men’s health services business and incorporate Sannabis products for men’s wellness.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

