(USCR), Quotes and News Summary

U.S. Concrete sells ready-mixed concrete in several major markets in the United States, primarily in Texas, northern California, and the New York metro area. While U.S. Concrete also produces aggregates in some of its markets and has made more acquisitions in this area in recent years, the company primarily uses its aggregates production internally for its ready-mixed concrete operations. During 2020, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 8.2 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 12.6 million tons of aggregates.