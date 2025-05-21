What's Going On With UroGen Pharma Stock Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points
- The ODAC of the Food and Drug Administration voted against the benefit/risk of UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution.
- The vote comes after the committee reviewed clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of UGN-102
UroGen Pharma Ltd.URGN shares traded lower Wednesday after the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) of the Food and Drug Administration voted against the benefit/risk of UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution.
What To Know: The committee voted four yes to five no that the benefit/risk of UGN-102 for intravesical solution was favorable for the treatment of recurrent Low-Grade Intermediate-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.
The vote comes after the committee reviewed clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of UGN-102, including the results from the Phase 3 ENVISION study.
Liz Barrett, president and CEO of UroGen, said, “While we are disappointed by today’s outcome, we continue to believe our clinical data support UGN-102 for the treatment of recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC, a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. The FDA carefully considers the independent advice from ODAC, and we look forward to working with the FDA as they complete their review of the application for UGN-102.”
URGN Price Action: UtroGen stock closed 44.69% lower at $4.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
