Unifi (NYSE:UFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unifi
Unifi Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Unifi (NYSE: UFI) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting UFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unifi (NYSE: UFI) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Unifi upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unifi, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unifi was filed on March 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unifi (UFI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Unifi (UFI) is trading at is $15.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
