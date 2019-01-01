United Bancorp Alabama (OTC:UBAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Bancorp Alabama
The latest price target for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UBAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Bancorp Alabama (OTCQX: UBAB) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and United Bancorp Alabama initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Bancorp Alabama, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Bancorp Alabama was filed on January 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price United Bancorp Alabama (UBAB) is trading at is $28.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
