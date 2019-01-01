Urbana (OTC:UBAAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Urbana
No Data
Urbana Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Urbana (UBAAF)?
There is no price target for Urbana
What is the most recent analyst rating for Urbana (UBAAF)?
There is no analyst for Urbana
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Urbana (UBAAF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Urbana
Is the Analyst Rating Urbana (UBAAF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Urbana
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.