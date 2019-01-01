QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc is a part of the financial service domain. As a holding company for Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, it offers a wide range of loan, deposit and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels to corporate and individual clients. The company's banking operations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Onley, Virginia.

Calvin B. Taylor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calvin B. Taylor (OTCQX: TYCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calvin B. Taylor's (TYCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calvin B. Taylor.

Q

What is the target price for Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calvin B. Taylor

Q

Current Stock Price for Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB)?

A

The stock price for Calvin B. Taylor (OTCQX: TYCB) is $38.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:25:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Calvin B. Taylor (OTCQX:TYCB) reporting earnings?

A

Calvin B. Taylor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calvin B. Taylor.

Q

What sector and industry does Calvin B. Taylor (TYCB) operate in?

A

Calvin B. Taylor is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.