Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc is a part of the financial service domain. As a holding company for Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, it offers a wide range of loan, deposit and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels to corporate and individual clients. The company's banking operations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Onley, Virginia.