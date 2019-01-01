QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.43%
52 Wk
2.72 - 4.25
Mkt Cap
112.3M
Payout Ratio
10.19
Open
-
P/E
4.67
EPS
0.47
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products. The company serves industrial, residential, commercial, agricultural, and specialty sectors. The products are offered under Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, True spec, Toughstrand, and Stucco-rite brands. Geographically the firm has its business presence across the region of the United States, Canada, and other regions, of which the US region accounts for the majority share of the revenue.

Tree Island Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tree Island Steel (TWIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tree Island Steel (OTCPK: TWIRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tree Island Steel's (TWIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tree Island Steel.

Q

What is the target price for Tree Island Steel (TWIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tree Island Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for Tree Island Steel (TWIRF)?

A

The stock price for Tree Island Steel (OTCPK: TWIRF) is $3.95 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:46:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tree Island Steel (TWIRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 29, 2006.

Q

When is Tree Island Steel (OTCPK:TWIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tree Island Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tree Island Steel (TWIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tree Island Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Tree Island Steel (TWIRF) operate in?

A

Tree Island Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.