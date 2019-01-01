Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products. The company serves industrial, residential, commercial, agricultural, and specialty sectors. The products are offered under Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, True spec, Toughstrand, and Stucco-rite brands. Geographically the firm has its business presence across the region of the United States, Canada, and other regions, of which the US region accounts for the majority share of the revenue.