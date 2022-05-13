QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tree Island Steel Declares Special Dividend

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 11:22 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Tree Island Steel Ltd. TSL TWIRF declared a regular quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per share and an additional C$0.02 per share as a special dividend on its the issued and outstanding common shares.
  • Both the regular and special dividends are payable on July 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: TSL shares are trading higher by 3.20% at C$4.51 on TSX on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPenny StocksDividends