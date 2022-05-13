Tree Island Steel Declares Special Dividend

by

declared a regular quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per share and an additional C$0.02 per share as a special dividend on its the issued and outstanding common shares. Both the regular and special dividends are payable on July 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Price Action: TSL shares are trading higher by 3.20% at C$4.51 on TSX on the last check Friday.

