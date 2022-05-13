Tree Island Steel Declares Special Dividend

- Tree Island Steel Ltd. TSL TWIRF declared a regular quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per share and an additional C$0.02 per share as a special dividend on its the issued and outstanding common shares.
- Both the regular and special dividends are payable on July 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: TSL shares are trading higher by 3.20% at C$4.51 on TSX on the last check Friday.
