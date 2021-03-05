American Green's Online Store Now Accepts Bitcoin And 5 Other Cryptocurrencies

American Green Inc.’s (OTC:ERBB) online CBD Store and Emporium embraced Bitcoin (BTC) payments.

Besides the most expensive digital coin, the Phoenix, Arizona-based tech company focusing on medical cannabis also accepts other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dai (DAI), Ethereum (ETH), LiteCoin (LTC), and LiteCoin (LTC).

Kevin Davis, vice president of Online Sales – Worldwide, said Thursday that “transactions, themselves, are operating smoothly to the satisfaction of those electing to pay by ‘crypto.’”

The news came on the heels of American Green’s announcement it’s working on the integration of Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies into its online store.

The company said that the new alternative payment method has been tested and is ready to launch.

According to its latest earnings report, the company achieved all-time highs in sales and gross profits for the six months ending Dec. 31.

Sweet Virginia, the company’s Phoenix-based cultivation management operation, generated $892,265 in revenue over the period versus $773,079 in the last six months of 2019.

In addition, it also booked gross profits of $636,848 compared to $511,510 in the second half of last year.

Meantime, Blockchain innovator TruTrace Technologies (CSE:TTT) (OTCQB:TTTSF) opted to back up the development of an ecosystem focused on medical cannabis on Monday, as part of the collaboration with Customer Engagement Expert PharmaCentra.

As a technology that supports cryptocurrencies, blockchain enables keeping track of products and store data, that way bringing transparency and efficiency to supply chains.

