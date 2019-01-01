TT Electronics PLC provides engineered electronics for performance-critical applications across Healthcare, Aerospace & defense, Automation & electrification, and Distribution markets. It operates in three segments: Power & Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors & Specialist Components. Its products consist of connectors, optoelectronics, resistors, semiconductors, and electromagnetics, among others. Some of its brands are AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, Power Partners, Semelab, Welwyn Components, and Precision. The geographical segments are the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, North America, Central & South America, Asia, and the Rest of the World.