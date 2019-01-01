QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.09/3.15%
52 Wk
2.72 - 4.31
Mkt Cap
511.2M
Payout Ratio
79.66
Open
-
P/E
36.18
EPS
0
Shares
176.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:36AM
TT Electronics PLC provides engineered electronics for performance-critical applications across Healthcare, Aerospace & defense, Automation & electrification, and Distribution markets. It operates in three segments: Power & Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors & Specialist Components. Its products consist of connectors, optoelectronics, resistors, semiconductors, and electromagnetics, among others. Some of its brands are AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, Power Partners, Semelab, Welwyn Components, and Precision. The geographical segments are the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, North America, Central & South America, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

TT Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TT Electronics (TTGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TT Electronics (OTCPK: TTGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TT Electronics's (TTGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TT Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for TT Electronics (TTGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TT Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for TT Electronics (TTGPF)?

A

The stock price for TT Electronics (OTCPK: TTGPF) is $2.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TT Electronics (TTGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TT Electronics.

Q

When is TT Electronics (OTCPK:TTGPF) reporting earnings?

A

TT Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TT Electronics (TTGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TT Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does TT Electronics (TTGPF) operate in?

A

TT Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.