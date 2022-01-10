Elbit Systems Sells Power And Control Business Of Ferranti In The UK For $12M
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) U.K. subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd., sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies Ltd to TT Electronics (OTC: TTGPF) for ~$12 million in cash.
- Elbit Systems plans to integrate the remaining business of Ferranti, including training and simulation, avionics, display systems, aircrew survival systems, platform protection, and computing, into Elbit Systems UK.
- The company noted the reorganization as part of its strategy to focus activities on specific areas to support expanding operations and collaborations in the U.K.
- Price Action: ESLT shares closed higher by 0.49% at $176.89, and TTGPF higher by 5.86% at $3.25 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap