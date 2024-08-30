Red Light Holland Q1 Revenue Spikes Nearly 30% YoY, Focuses On Strategic Profitability

Red Light Holland Corp. TRIP 4YX TRUFF announced its financial and operational results on Thursday for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, three months ending June 30, 2024.

The Ontario-based company with a focus on the production and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

That said, the company's revenues increased by 29.7% year-over-year.

“Our financial performance in the first quarter of 2025 reflects our strategic commitment to growth while maintaining strong cash management," Todd Shapiro, CEO and director of Red Light Holland said. "Unlike many companies in our sector facing severe financial challenges, Red Light Holland continues to move forward with positive momentum, driven by our diversified revenue streams and prudent cash use. We look forward to continued, patient growth and we are excited to discuss our updated strategy in mid-to-late September 2024, as we’ll host a live Q&A for our loyal shareholders.”

Read Also: Red Light Holland Reports 20.3% Revenue Growth YoY, Remains ‘Strategically Focused On The Long Game’

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue amounted to CA$1.5 million ($1.15 million), up from CA$1.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross profit increased year-over-year to CA$624,673 from CA$523,097 in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

Net loss amounted to CA$1.4 million, down from CA$1.9 net loss in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Cash Balance: CA$14.13 million as of June 30, 2024, including restricted cash, similar to the cash balance position of $14.37 million as of March 31, 2024.

Outlook

The company said it remains committed to focusing on a strategic path aimed at profitability and continued advocacy for responsible adult access and the ‘right to try’ psilocybin to help those in need.

Read Next:

TRUFF Price Action

Red Light Holland's shares traded 2.31% higher at $0.031 per share after the market close on Thursday afternoon.