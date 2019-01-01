QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.42%
52 Wk
20 - 34
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
17.61
Open
-
P/E
12.93
EPS
0.64
Shares
500M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Traton SE is a Germany-based commercial vehicle manufacturer. The company's operating segment includes Industrial Business and Financial Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial Business segment. Industrial Business segment focus on Commercial Vehicles, comprising the operating segments MAN Truck and Bus, Volkswagen Caminhoes and Onibus and Scania Vehicles and Services, which encompass the following products: trucks, buses, and engines, including the services associated with these products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Traton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Traton (TRATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Traton (OTCPK: TRATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Traton's (TRATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Traton.

Q

What is the target price for Traton (TRATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Traton

Q

Current Stock Price for Traton (TRATF)?

A

The stock price for Traton (OTCPK: TRATF) is $20.805 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:54:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Traton (TRATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Traton.

Q

When is Traton (OTCPK:TRATF) reporting earnings?

A

Traton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Traton (TRATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Traton.

Q

What sector and industry does Traton (TRATF) operate in?

A

Traton is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.