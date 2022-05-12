BMO Capital Upgrades This Energy Services Company - Read Why

by

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson upgraded Total Energy Services Inc TOT TOTZF to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to C$11 from C$10 post 1Q22 results.

Combining this with his extremely strong outlook for oilfield service activity levels and pricing into 2023, the analyst now rates Total Energy Services shares as Outperform.

Price Action: TOT shares are trading higher by 2.55% at C$8.05 on TSX, and TOTZF is higher by 3.84% at $6.22 on the last check Thursday.

