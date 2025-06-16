US Stocks Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.02% to 42,629.20 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.32% to 19,663.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 6,038.26.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares shot up 238% to $53.91 following effect of a 38-for-1 forward stock split.

shares shot up 238% to $53.91 following effect of a 38-for-1 forward stock split. Shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. SRM got a boost, surging 210% to $4.5250 after the company entered a securities purchase agreement with a private investor for a $100 million equity investment, which it will use to initiate a TRON token treasury strategy.

got a boost, surging 210% to $4.5250 after the company entered a securities purchase agreement with a private investor for a $100 million equity investment, which it will use to initiate a TRON token treasury strategy. Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN shares were also up, gaining 174% to $3.7492.

Equities Trading DOWN

Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE shares dropped 58% to $5.87. Robin Energy announced pricing of $5.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares dropped 58% to $5.87. Robin Energy announced pricing of $5.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT were down 48% to $18.83 after the company suspended ELEVIDYS shipments and paused the ENVISION trial following a second fatal liver failure in non-ambulatory Duchenne patients.

were down 48% to $18.83 after the company suspended ELEVIDYS shipments and paused the ENVISION trial following a second fatal liver failure in non-ambulatory Duchenne patients. Top Ships Inc. TOPS was down, falling 47% to $5.09.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 3.3% to $70.54 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,415.70.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $36.395 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.8190.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.334%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.6% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.70%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.35% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 0.84%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index dipped to a reading of -16 in June compared to May's reading of -9.2, and also down from market estimates of -5.5.

