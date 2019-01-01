QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/77.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.41 - 2.99
Mkt Cap
636.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
65.43
EPS
0.04
Shares
247.7M
Outstanding
Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

Trican Well Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trican Well Service (TOLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trican Well Service (OTCPK: TOLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trican Well Service's (TOLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trican Well Service.

Q

What is the target price for Trican Well Service (TOLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trican Well Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)?

A

The stock price for Trican Well Service (OTCPK: TOLWF) is $2.569 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trican Well Service (TOLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trican Well Service.

Q

When is Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Trican Well Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trican Well Service (TOLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trican Well Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Trican Well Service (TOLWF) operate in?

A

Trican Well Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.