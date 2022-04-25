National Bank Bumps Up Trican Well Service Price Target By 56%
- Trican Well Service Ltd (TSX: TCW) (OTC: TOLWF) has been upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform, and the price target was raised to C$6.25 from C$4 by National Bank analyst Dan Payne.
- The analyst sees the company's high-rate of change value fundamentals getting increasingly visible.
- Payne mentions that Trican's compounding outlook creates a robust backdrop for free cash flow generation and affords optionality to the expected return of capital activities.
- Price Action: TCW shares closed lower by 1.37% at C$4.31 on TSX, and TOLWF lower by 2.8% at $3.38 on Friday.
