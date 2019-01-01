QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/105.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.09 - 4.45
Mkt Cap
121.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
97.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 9:26AM
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc formerly TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd is an early-stage life sciences company focused on hemp and the association with health and fitness. The product portfolio include - Hemp cigarettes.

Analyst Ratings

TAAT Global Alternatives Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCQX: TOBAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TAAT Global Alternatives's (TOBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAAT Global Alternatives.

Q

What is the target price for TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAAT Global Alternatives

Q

Current Stock Price for TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)?

A

The stock price for TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCQX: TOBAF) is $1.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAAT Global Alternatives.

Q

When is TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCQX:TOBAF) reporting earnings?

A

TAAT Global Alternatives does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAAT Global Alternatives.

Q

What sector and industry does TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) operate in?

A

TAAT Global Alternatives is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.