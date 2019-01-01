QQQ
Tecnicas Reunidas SA is a general contracting company. It engages in engineering, design and construction of industrial facilities for international customers including principal national oil companies and multinational companies. The firm's majority of business is focused on large turnkey industrial projects and it also offers engineering, management, start-up and operating services for industrial plants. Its business areas are oil and gas, power, infrastructures and industries. The company mainly operates in Spain, Middle East, Latin America, Asia and the Mediterranean region.

Tecnicas Reunidas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK: TNISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tecnicas Reunidas's (TNISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tecnicas Reunidas.

Q

What is the target price for Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tecnicas Reunidas

Q

Current Stock Price for Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF)?

A

The stock price for Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK: TNISF) is $17.1 last updated Tue Jun 16 2020 15:10:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tecnicas Reunidas.

Q

When is Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK:TNISF) reporting earnings?

A

Tecnicas Reunidas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tecnicas Reunidas.

Q

What sector and industry does Tecnicas Reunidas (TNISF) operate in?

A

Tecnicas Reunidas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.