Tecnicas Reunidas SA is a general contracting company. It engages in engineering, design and construction of industrial facilities for international customers including principal national oil companies and multinational companies. The firm's majority of business is focused on large turnkey industrial projects and it also offers engineering, management, start-up and operating services for industrial plants. Its business areas are oil and gas, power, infrastructures and industries. The company mainly operates in Spain, Middle East, Latin America, Asia and the Mediterranean region.