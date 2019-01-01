ñol

Tecnicas Reunidas
(OTCPK:TNISF)
17.10
00
At close: Jun 16
24.5242
7.4242[43.42%]
After Hours: 3:17AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 53.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap917.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.65
Total Float-

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tecnicas Reunidas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$775M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tecnicas Reunidas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Tecnicas Reunidas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK:TNISF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Tecnicas Reunidas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tecnicas Reunidas (OTCPK:TNISF)?
A

There are no earnings for Tecnicas Reunidas

Q
What were Tecnicas Reunidas’s (OTCPK:TNISF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Tecnicas Reunidas

