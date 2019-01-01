TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore.