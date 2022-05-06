What's Going On With TMX Group's Shares Today

- TMX Group X TMXXF welcomed six new issuers to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and 15 new issuers to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in April 2022.
- TSX listed 6 new issuers in April 2022, compared with 11 in March 2022 and 18 in April 2021.
- Total financings raised in April 2022 in TSX decreased 77% sequentially and were down 72% Y/Y. The total number of financings was 36, compared with 69 in March 2022 and 59 in April 2021.
- TSXV listed 15 new issuers in April 2022, compared with 12 in March 2022 and 17 in April 2021.
- Total financing raised in April 2022 in TSXV increased 44% sequentially but fell 3% year-over-year. There were 131 financings in April 2022, compared with 105 in March 2022 and 161 in April 2021.
- Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 1.01% at C$133.77 on TSX, and TMXXF is lower by 0.08% at $103.85 on the last check Friday.
