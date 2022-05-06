QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With TMX Group's Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • TMX Group X TMXXF welcomed six new issuers to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and 15 new issuers to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in April 2022.
  • TSX listed 6 new issuers in April 2022, compared with 11 in March 2022 and 18 in April 2021.
  • Total financings raised in April 2022 in TSX decreased 77% sequentially and were down 72% Y/Y. The total number of financings was 36, compared with 69 in March 2022 and 59 in April 2021.
  • TSXV listed 15 new issuers in April 2022, compared with 12 in March 2022 and 17 in April 2021.
  • Total financing raised in April 2022 in TSXV increased 44% sequentially but fell 3% year-over-year. There were 131 financings in April 2022, compared with 105 in March 2022 and 161 in April 2021.
  • Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 1.01% at C$133.77 on TSX, and TMXXF is lower by 0.08% at $103.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingNews