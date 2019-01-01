QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
1.23/1.49%
52 Wk
70.58 - 91.4
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
34
Open
-
P/E
26.33
EPS
1.28
Shares
82.4M
Outstanding
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

Toromont Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toromont Industries (TMTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toromont Industries (OTCPK: TMTNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Toromont Industries's (TMTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toromont Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Toromont Industries (TMTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toromont Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)?

A

The stock price for Toromont Industries (OTCPK: TMTNF) is $82.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toromont Industries (TMTNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Toromont Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toromont Industries (TMTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toromont Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Toromont Industries (TMTNF) operate in?

A

Toromont Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.