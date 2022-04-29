 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Capital, BMO Boost Toromont Industries Price Target
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
RBC Capital, BMO Boost Toromont Industries Price Target
  • Toromont Industries Ltd (TSX: TIH) (OTC: TMTNF) price target has been raised to C$130 from C$126 by BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge with an Outperform rating for the shares.
  • Dodge stated that the demand backdrop remains very favorable for Toromont, and they expect activity levels in TIH's territories to gain momentum through 2022.
  • Supply chain challenges tempers near-term optimism, mentions the analyst.
  • Dodge says TIH remains a preferred idea among the heavy equipment dealers, but there is a growing risk that the ramp-up in earnings may be more weighted to 2023 (vs. 2022).
  • RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan also raised Toromont Industries’ price target to C$129 from C$126 while reiterating the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Given the strong demand environment (record backlog) and another successful quarter of execution amid a challenging supply backdrop, the analyst retains a positive outlook on TIH post Q1/22 results.
  • Price Action: TIH shares closed lower by 6.30% at C$113.09 on TSX, and TMTNF lower by 5.06% at $89.11 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMTNF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com