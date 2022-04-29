RBC Capital, BMO Boost Toromont Industries Price Target
- Toromont Industries Ltd (TSX: TIH) (OTC: TMTNF) price target has been raised to C$130 from C$126 by BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge with an Outperform rating for the shares.
- Dodge stated that the demand backdrop remains very favorable for Toromont, and they expect activity levels in TIH's territories to gain momentum through 2022.
- Supply chain challenges tempers near-term optimism, mentions the analyst.
- Dodge says TIH remains a preferred idea among the heavy equipment dealers, but there is a growing risk that the ramp-up in earnings may be more weighted to 2023 (vs. 2022).
- RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan also raised Toromont Industries’ price target to C$129 from C$126 while reiterating the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Given the strong demand environment (record backlog) and another successful quarter of execution amid a challenging supply backdrop, the analyst retains a positive outlook on TIH post Q1/22 results.
- Price Action: TIH shares closed lower by 6.30% at C$113.09 on TSX, and TMTNF lower by 5.06% at $89.11 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas