Temenos (OTC:TMSNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.630
Quarterly Revenue
$220.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$220.7M
Temenos Questions & Answers
When is Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) reporting earnings?
Temenos (TMSNY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Temenos’s (OTCPK:TMSNY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $174.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
