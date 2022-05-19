Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 19, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- LedgerEdge launches DLT platform
- Coinbase is planning on slow hiring (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Bitso started a new app in Columbia
- Acorns taps Chris Walken for an ad
- LSEG looking to acquire MayStreet (OTC: LNSTY)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- StoneX executed a BTC/USD swap (NASDAQ: SNEX)
- Social.Trade updates all in one offer
- Percent has added Corporate Loans
- BanBajio & Volante are collaborating
- Routable launches a payments offer
- Ledger is rolling browser extensions
- Talos expands team, adds key hires
- Routable intros real-time payments
- Slice is adding popular railroad UPI
- Stripe expands its infrastructure play
- Plaid officially expands core product
- Amex Ventures bets $5M on Trellis (NYSE: AXP)
- Apis invested in B2B micropayments
- Temenos put digital banking on AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) (OTC: TMSNY)
- SpotOn closes on $300M in Series F
- N3TWORK Studios raised Series A
- Novo speeds up e-commerce fintech
- Modulr snags new Series C funding
- Fenergo has launched FinCrime Risk
- Kiavi has passed $10B in REI loans
- Keep Financial is launching platform
- StellarFi taps LiveLike for credit tech
- The INX has announced new leader
- In3 raises $85.3M in Series B round
- Napier has expanded NA presence
- Meta is rolling a P2P payments offer (NASDAQ: FB)
- TRM Labs intros new scam platform
- Equito intros crowdfunding solutions
- RBC unveils new authentication tool (NYSE: RY)
- Hacash.Diamonds, Neo teaming up
- Great Plains has tapped Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)
- RECUR is expanding Avalanche DLT
- FL’s BTC & Blockchain Summit 5/26 (CRYPTO: BTC)
- WunderTrading launching autotrade
- FIS builds a bridge to the metaverse (NYSE: FIS)
- China is still a large miner of cryptos
👉 Interesting Reads:
- How to participate in SpaceX round
- Tech crash soliciting hell for hedgies
- 50% of Joe Biden followers are fake
- Lehman’s slow death near complete
- Sahil Bloom: Best goal setting tools
- Goldman CEO sees recession risks (NYSE: GS)
- Twitter exec seen unhinged, biased (NYSE: TWTR)
- Musk - ESG is an outrageous scam (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- Macrodesiac talks helicopter money
