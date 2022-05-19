 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 19, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • StoneX executed a  BTC/USD swap (NASDAQ: SNEX)
  • Social.Trade updates all in one offer
  • Percent has added Corporate Loans
  • BanBajio & Volante are collaborating
  • Routable launches a payments offer
  • Ledger is rolling browser extensions
  • Talos expands team, adds key hires
  • Routable intros real-time payments
  • Slice is adding popular railroad UPI
  • Stripe expands its infrastructure play
  • Plaid officially expands core product
  • Amex Ventures bets $5M on Trellis (NYSE: AXP)
  • Apis invested in B2B micropayments
  • Temenos put digital banking on AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) (OTC: TMSNY)
  • SpotOn closes on $300M in Series F
  • N3TWORK Studios raised Series A
  • Novo speeds up e-commerce fintech
  • Modulr snags new Series C funding
  • Fenergo has launched FinCrime Risk 
  • Kiavi has passed $10B in REI loans
  • Keep Financial is launching platform
  • StellarFi taps LiveLike for credit tech
  • The INX has announced new leader
  • In3 raises $85.3M in Series B round
  • Napier has expanded NA presence
  • Meta is rolling a P2P payments offer (NASDAQ: FB)
  • TRM Labs intros new scam platform
  • Equito intros crowdfunding solutions
  • RBC unveils new authentication tool (NYSE: RY)
  • Hacash.Diamonds, Neo teaming up
  • Great Plains has tapped Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • RECUR is expanding Avalanche DLT
  • FL’s BTC & Blockchain Summit 5/26 (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • WunderTrading launching autotrade
  • FIS builds a bridge to the metaverse (NYSE: FIS)
  • China is still a large miner of cryptos

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • How to participate in SpaceX round
  • Tech crash soliciting hell for hedgies
  • 50% of Joe Biden followers are fake
  • Lehman’s slow death near complete
  • Sahil Bloom: Best goal setting tools
  • Goldman CEO sees recession risks (NYSE: GS)
  • Twitter exec seen unhinged, biased (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Musk - ESG is an outrageous scam (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • Macrodesiac talks helicopter money

