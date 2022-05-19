Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 19, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

LedgerEdge launches DLT platform

Coinbase is planning on slow hiring (NASDAQ: COIN)

Bitso started a new app in Columbia

Acorns taps Chris Walken for an ad

LSEG looking to acquire MayStreet (OTC: LNSTY)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

StoneX executed a BTC/USD swap (NASDAQ: SNEX)

Social.Trade updates all in one offer

Percent has added Corporate Loans

BanBajio & Volante are collaborating

Routable launches a payments offer

Ledger is rolling browser extensions

Talos expands team, adds key hires

Routable intros real-time payments

Slice is adding popular railroad UPI

Stripe expands its infrastructure play

Plaid officially expands core product

Amex Ventures bets $5M on Trellis (NYSE: AXP)

Apis invested in B2B micropayments

Temenos put digital banking on AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) (OTC: TMSNY)

SpotOn closes on $300M in Series F

N3TWORK Studios raised Series A

Novo speeds up e-commerce fintech

Modulr snags new Series C funding

Fenergo has launched FinCrime Risk

Kiavi has passed $10B in REI loans

Keep Financial is launching platform

StellarFi taps LiveLike for credit tech

The INX has announced new leader

In3 raises $85.3M in Series B round

Napier has expanded NA presence

Meta is rolling a P2P payments offer (NASDAQ: FB)

TRM Labs intros new scam platform

Equito intros crowdfunding solutions

RBC unveils new authentication tool (NYSE: RY)

Hacash.Diamonds, Neo teaming up

Great Plains has tapped Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)

RECUR is expanding Avalanche DLT

FL’s BTC & Blockchain Summit 5/26 (CRYPTO: BTC)

WunderTrading launching autotrade

FIS builds a bridge to the metaverse (NYSE: FIS)

China is still a large miner of cryptos

👉 Interesting Reads: