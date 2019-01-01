Ever Harvest International Group Inc is involved in capital investments, entrepreneur investment, sharing space operations, and technology developments investments in the Greater China and Southeast Asia regions. Its main investments are in areas covering online development, TMT, education and medical, directly investing into highly competitive companies and industry funds. Its services include Robotic Kits for students at different levels to learn how to build a robot themselves; and STEAM Kits that provide educators with accessible guides, soft content, resources, online platform, and physical STEAM Education Centers, to transform learning into a more active, student-driven experiences, and use technological tools to aid collaboration and connection beyond classrooms.