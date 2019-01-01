QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Ever Harvest International Group Inc is involved in capital investments, entrepreneur investment, sharing space operations, and technology developments investments in the Greater China and Southeast Asia regions. Its main investments are in areas covering online development, TMT, education and medical, directly investing into highly competitive companies and industry funds. Its services include Robotic Kits for students at different levels to learn how to build a robot themselves; and STEAM Kits that provide educators with accessible guides, soft content, resources, online platform, and physical STEAM Education Centers, to transform learning into a more active, student-driven experiences, and use technological tools to aid collaboration and connection beyond classrooms.

Ever Harvest Intl Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ever Harvest Intl Gr (OTCPK: TLGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ever Harvest Intl Gr's (TLGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ever Harvest Intl Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ever Harvest Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN)?

A

The stock price for Ever Harvest Intl Gr (OTCPK: TLGN) is $0.0345 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:01:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ever Harvest Intl Gr.

Q

When is Ever Harvest Intl Gr (OTCPK:TLGN) reporting earnings?

A

Ever Harvest Intl Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ever Harvest Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Ever Harvest Intl Gr (TLGN) operate in?

A

Ever Harvest Intl Gr is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.