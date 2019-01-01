Takara Holdings Inc operates three businesses: Alcoholic Beverages and Seasonings, Biomedical, and Health Foods. Roughly 80% of the company's sales come from Japan. The Alcoholic Beverages and Seasonings business, which manufactures shochu, sake, light-alcohol refreshers, seasonings, and raw alcohol, generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. Most remaining revenue comes from the biomedical business, which primarily manufactures and sells reagents and other instruments for biomedical researchers but also provides contract research services and develops health food ingredients. Takara's foods business develops and sells health food products that are largely based on seaweed, algae, and herbs.