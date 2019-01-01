QQQ
Takara Holdings Inc operates three businesses: Alcoholic Beverages and Seasonings, Biomedical, and Health Foods. Roughly 80% of the company's sales come from Japan. The Alcoholic Beverages and Seasonings business, which manufactures shochu, sake, light-alcohol refreshers, seasonings, and raw alcohol, generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. Most remaining revenue comes from the biomedical business, which primarily manufactures and sells reagents and other instruments for biomedical researchers but also provides contract research services and develops health food ingredients. Takara's foods business develops and sells health food products that are largely based on seaweed, algae, and herbs.

Takara Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takara Holdings (TKHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takara Holdings (OTCPK: TKHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Takara Holdings's (TKHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takara Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Takara Holdings (TKHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takara Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Takara Holdings (TKHIF)?

A

The stock price for Takara Holdings (OTCPK: TKHIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takara Holdings (TKHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takara Holdings.

Q

When is Takara Holdings (OTCPK:TKHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Takara Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takara Holdings (TKHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takara Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Takara Holdings (TKHIF) operate in?

A

Takara Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.