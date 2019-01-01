Takara Holdings (OTC:TKHIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$80.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Takara Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Takara Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Takara Holdings (OTCPK:TKHIF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Takara Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Takara Holdings (OTCPK:TKHIF)?
What were Takara Holdings’s (OTCPK:TKHIF) revenues?
