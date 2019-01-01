QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.31%
52 Wk
11.01 - 12.35
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
29.09
Open
-
P/E
13.03
EPS
38.8
Shares
359.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp engages in the management and administration of a host of businesses. The business that compose Tokyu Fudosan Holdings operate in the following business segments: urban development, residential, wellness, innovation, property management, real estate agency, and tokyu hands. Altogether, the group develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, rental residences, and other properties. Tokyu's host of businesses also engage in management and operation of resort facilities, sports clubs, and senior housing. Businesses like the innovation segment serve as a complement and include overseas operations, custom homes, renovation, and landscaping.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK: TKFOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokyu Fudosan Holdings's (TKFOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY)?

A

The stock price for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK: TKFOY) is $12.35 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:25:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings.

Q

When is Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK:TKFOY) reporting earnings?

A

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TKFOY) operate in?

A

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.