ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings
(OTCPK:TKFOY)
9.82
00
At close: Apr 27
13.74
3.92[39.92%]
After Hours: 9:13AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.82 - 12.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 359.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E11.72
50d Avg. Price9.82
Div / Yield0.29/2.91%
Payout Ratio29.09
EPS38.8
Total Float-

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTC:TKFOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$222.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK:TKFOY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK:TKFOY)?
A

There are no earnings for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Q
What were Tokyu Fudosan Holdings’s (OTCPK:TKFOY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.