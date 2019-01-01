ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tian Ruixiang Holdings
(NASDAQ:TIRX)
0.6913
0.0019[0.28%]
At close: Jun 3
0.6984
0.0071[1.03%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low0.66 - 0.7
52 Week High/Low0.61 - 8.25
Open / Close0.7 / 0.7
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 12.9M
Vol / Avg.11.2K / 232.4K
Mkt Cap8.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float7.8M

Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX), Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tian Ruixiang Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Tian Ruixiang Holdings (TIRX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.