Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Intl Tower Hill Mines Questions & Answers
When is Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM) reporting earnings?
Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Intl Tower Hill Mines’s (AMEX:THM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
