Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intl Tower Hill Mines
Intl Tower Hill Mines Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting THM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 624.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Intl Tower Hill Mines initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intl Tower Hill Mines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intl Tower Hill Mines was filed on October 5, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 5, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) is trading at is $0.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.