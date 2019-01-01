QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
1.42/3.09%
52 Wk
43.8 - 54.25
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
46.98
46.98
Open
-
P/E
25.21
EPS
4.94
Shares
104.6M
Outstanding
Thule Group AB is a manufacturer of sports and outdoor products. The company's product portfolio includes roof racks, bike racks, rooftop tents, camera bags, hiking backpacks and luggage, bicycle trailers, and tents for RVs, among others. The business is divided into two operating segments based on geographical regions: Region Europe and ROW, and Region Americas. A vast majority of the company's revenue is earned by the sports and cargo carrier products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the European and Nordic regions. While the company produces products under several different brands, the core Thule brand accounts for the vast majority of net sales.

Thule Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thule Group (THLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thule Group (OTCEM: THLPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thule Group's (THLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thule Group.

Q

What is the target price for Thule Group (THLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thule Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Thule Group (THLPF)?

A

The stock price for Thule Group (OTCEM: THLPF) is $46 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 17:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thule Group (THLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thule Group.

Q

When is Thule Group (OTCEM:THLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Thule Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thule Group (THLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thule Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Thule Group (THLPF) operate in?

A

Thule Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.