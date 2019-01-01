ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
1933 Industries
(OTCQB:TGIFF)
0.023
0.0008[3.60%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0321
0.0091[39.57%]
After Hours: 8:29AM EDT
Day High/Low0.02 - 0.02
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.09
Open / Close0.02 / 0.02
Float / Outstanding- / 450.7M
Vol / Avg.64K / 198.6K
Mkt Cap10.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

1933 Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 1

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$3.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$3.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 1933 Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

1933 Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) reporting earnings?
A

1933 Industries (TGIFF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 1, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were 1933 Industries’s (OTCQB:TGIFF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.