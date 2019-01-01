QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
1.04/7.28%
52 Wk
14.03 - 18.45
Mkt Cap
20.1B
Payout Ratio
118.33
Open
-
P/E
11.36
EPS
1.89
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:57AM
Telenor is an international provider of telecom, data, and media communication services. It is the incumbent dominant telecom operator in Norway and the Norwegian government holds an almost 54% stake in the firm. Telenor also operates in other Nordic countries and is an established player in faster-growing emerging markets. Telenor owns both fixed-line and mobile networks, though fixed-line services (telephony, Internet, TV, data services) provide around 10% of service revenue. The firm's fixed-line operations are in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. In the rest of its markets, Telenor offers only mobile services.

Analyst Ratings

Telenor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telenor (TELNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telenor (OTCPK: TELNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telenor's (TELNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telenor.

Q

What is the target price for Telenor (TELNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telenor

Q

Current Stock Price for Telenor (TELNF)?

A

The stock price for Telenor (OTCPK: TELNF) is $14.335 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:30:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telenor (TELNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telenor.

Q

When is Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) reporting earnings?

A

Telenor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telenor (TELNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telenor.

Q

What sector and industry does Telenor (TELNF) operate in?

A

Telenor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.